Leighton Home Style
Interior Designers & Decorators in Rickmansworth
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Pool House, Leighton Home Style Leighton Home Style Modern garden
    Pool House, Leighton Home Style Leighton Home Style Modern garden
    Pool House, Leighton Home Style Leighton Home Style Modern houses
    +2
    Pool House
    Based in Hertfordshire Samantha Leighton is an interior designer who has a distinctive style of elegance and timeless classical look. She transfers her interior design principles and meticulous attention to detail in making a house not only luxurious, but a home that you can live in without it feeling precious. Samantha has been involved in the interior design industry for the last 12 years and has owned two shops in Hertfordshire which have given her the knowledge, expertise and experience to incorporate all the finishing touches and create your dream home. With a friendly, approachable attitude, no job is too big or too small – from total project management to updating individual rooms with a fresh new look. At Leighton Home Style you will be made to feel stress free and in extremely capable hands when employing the services of Samantha Leighton.
    Services
    • Interior Design
    • project management
    • one room makeover
    • consultations
    • virtual consultations
    • home staging
    Service areas
    • Radlett
    • Mill Hill
    • Totteridge
    • Bushey
    • Aldenham
    • Elstree
    • Hendon
    • Sarratt
    • Rickmansworth
    • Northwood
    • Chorlewood
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Address
    WD3 4PA Rickmansworth
    United Kingdom
    +44-7788427100 www.leightonhomestyle.co.uk
