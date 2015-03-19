Having an interior designer can actually save you money. A fresh pair of eyes combined with an excellent spacial awareness, creativity and a good relationship with local tradesmen can achieve the perfect balance between aesthetics, functionality and the cost of your project. I believe in the importance of paying extra attention to client's style and their needs rather than impose my own taste and trends. I pride myself on finding objects in clients homes that have been overlooked or even forgotten just in time before a lot of money is spent on new and very similar items. This can leave some extra cash to spend on just the perfect statement piece that will make your room special.