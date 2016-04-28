Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
1st Option Representation
Photographers in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (13)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Exclusive location N6, 1st Option Representation 1st Option Representation Modern kitchen
    Exclusive location N6, 1st Option Representation 1st Option Representation Modern kitchen
    Exclusive location N6, 1st Option Representation 1st Option Representation Modern kitchen
    +13
    Exclusive location N6
    NEW- 8teen location in SW4, 1st Option Representation 1st Option Representation Living roomSofas & armchairs
    NEW- 8teen location in SW4, 1st Option Representation 1st Option Representation Living roomSofas & armchairs
    NEW- 8teen location in SW4, 1st Option Representation 1st Option Representation Living roomFireplaces & accessories
    +4
    NEW- 8teen location in SW4

    London's leading locations agency. Formed in 2001, we aim to provide fantastic locations to the Media Industry for both still shoots and filming, representing the very best residential and commercial shoot locations in the country.

    Coming from a photographic and filming background, we understand what makes a good location from the photographer's, filmmaker's and client's perspective whether they are being used for stills shoots, film or TV. We understand the importance of light and space and focus on only showcasing the best properties available.


    You will, however, find many amazing shoot locations, whether it's a house, apartment, warehouse, factory, bar, restaurant, beach house, studio or entertainment space, if it's cool and works for shoots then we'll have it.

    Services
    • Location services
    • Location scouting
    • photoshoots
    • film shoots
    • location representation
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    62-64 Upper Walkway
    NW1 8AF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072842345 www.1st-option.com

    Reviews

    Annabel Beeforth
    We hired 10 Lancaster Gate via 1st Option for a commercial photoshoot in December 2021 and they were incredibly helpful from start to finish. I recommend them highly and look forward to working with the team again.
    6 months ago
    Susie Dickens
    We have a few London based locations registered with 1st option locations and I have only ever experienced an exceptional service from the team. Sophia is so professional and quick to manage any queries. I cant recommend this agency enough. They are definitely one of my favourite agencies to deal with. They support the home owners just as much as the clients. Great communication and fantastic service all round.
    5 months ago
    Sophie @ Kristjana S Williams Studio
    Great customer service from our first enquiry, great location shoot and we will be booking with them again!
    8 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
      Add SEO element