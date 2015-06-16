Colin Parker Furniture is a small workshop designing and manufacturing furniture and bespoke carpentry projects of the highest quality. Our makers are skilled in executing the most demanding projects while also quietly innovating within their craft.

We design, from concept through to manufacture, freestanding single pieces of furniture and individual pieces of bespoke carpentry, alongside entire projects where we are responsible for every furniture fitting. We consider clients on the basis of their individual needs and space so we can fulfil their aspirations and more.

Passionate about simple, honest design with a quiet restraint, our work displays quality, utility and integrity. The materials that are used are sourced locally and treated in such a way so that traffic from years of life will add to their appeal.