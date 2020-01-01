Unique Landscapes are a RHS award winning landscape garden design company. The company specialises in landscape and garden design for clients seeking an outside space which is both beautiful and functional and offer our services to both the domestic and commercial sectors; with quality and customer satisfaction being our objective. From large country gardens to smaller urban spaces, Unique Landscapes offer a professional garden design and/or landscaping service, including the design of the initial concept through to development, construction and planting. A personal attention to detail combined with an unrivalled reputation creates interesting bespoke gardens in both traditional and contemporary styles.