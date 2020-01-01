Your browser is out-of-date.

Unique Landscapes
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Ludlow
    Patios, Terraces and Decking
    Large Terraced Garden
    Japanese Style Garden
    Driveways and Gates
    Roof Gardens
    Traditional Garden
    Unique Landscapes are a RHS award winning landscape garden design company.  The company specialises in landscape and garden design for clients seeking an outside space which is both beautiful and functional and offer our services to both the domestic and commercial sectors; with quality and customer satisfaction  being our objective. From large country gardens to smaller urban spaces, Unique Landscapes offer a professional garden design  and/or landscaping service, including the design of the initial concept through to development, construction and planting. A personal attention to detail combined with an unrivalled reputation creates interesting bespoke gardens in both traditional and contemporary styles.

    Services
    • Design
    • construction
    • planting plans
    • Consultation
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    Depending on project scale nationwide and abroad.
    Company awards
    RHS—Silver Medal
    Address
    SY8 4EZ Ludlow
    United Kingdom
    +44-7778844878 www.uniquelandscapes.co.uk
