Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
NLDK Timbers Pvt Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in New Delhi
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • TAJ Vivanta, Gurgaon

    With a highly qualified team of engineers, designers, project managers, craftsmen and state-of-the-art infrastructure in the form of an all-inclusive manufacturing unit at Manesar; NLDK has ventured in to the spectrum of executing high-end interior projects for the domestic, corporate and hospitality sector since 2008. It has delivered numerous projects for some of the most renowned names. With access to the latest technology and machinery and a dedicated wood engineering department, the company is successful at enquiring the clients’ requirements and delivering them. The zeal for constant innovation and new technology keep NLDK going forward.

    Services
    • Furniture Manufacturing
    • Interior Contracting
    • Contracting for Hospitality sector
    • Wooden Flooring
    • Veneer
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    F-230, Lado Sarai
    110016 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9810972306 www.nldk.in

    Reviews

    SACHIN GAUTAM
    about 1 year ago
    Annu sharma
    over 3 years ago
    Magna Outsourcing
    Good
    over 7 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element