Cedar Hot Tubs UK is an exclusive supplier of Northern Lights Hot Tubs & Saunas. For more than 10 years, we have excelled in the sale of hot tubs, saunas, and related products. Thriving as a family-run business, people from throughout the UK and Ireland have turned to us as a dealer of the exquisite wooden hot tubs crafted by Northern Lights. Aftersales is another speciality, as we have an extensive selection of hot tub spa parts and essentials.