Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cedar Hot Tubs UK
Pools & Spas in Darlington
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Stainless steel hot tub, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Rustic style spa Metal Metallic/Silver
    Stainless steel hot tub, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Rustic style spa
    Stainless steel hot tub, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Rustic style spa
    +1
    Stainless steel hot tub
    Northern Lights hot Tubs and Sauans, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Country style bars & clubs
    Northern Lights hot Tubs and Sauans, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Country style bars & clubs
    Northern Lights hot Tubs and Sauans, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Country style bars & clubs
    +1
    Northern Lights hot Tubs and Sauans
    Gazebo's and Pavilions, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Mediterranean style spa
    Gazebo's and Pavilions
    Wood Fired Cedar Hot Tub, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Mediterranean style garden
    Wood Fired Cedar Hot Tub
    Cedar Hot Tub, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Mediterranean style spa
    Cedar Hot Tub
    Northern lights Hot Tubs and Saunas, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Eclectic style garden
    Northern lights Hot Tubs and Saunas, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Mediterranean style spa
    Northern lights Hot Tubs and Saunas, Cedar Hot Tubs UK Cedar Hot Tubs UK Mediterranean style spa
    +12
    Northern lights Hot Tubs and Saunas

    Cedar Hot Tubs UK  is an exclusive supplier of Northern Lights Hot Tubs & Saunas. For more than 10 years, we have excelled in the sale of hot tubs, saunas, and related products. Thriving as a family-run business, people from throughout the UK and Ireland have turned to us as a dealer of the exquisite wooden hot tubs crafted by Northern Lights. Aftersales is another speciality, as we have an extensive selection of hot tub spa parts  and essentials.

    Services
    Electric and wood fired hot tubs and saunas / solid oak gazebos and pavilions
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • darlington
    Address
    117 parkside
    DL15TA Darlington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1325260191 www.cedar-hot-tubs.com
      Add SEO element