Structural Skins supplies more than just tiles, we supply ceramic and porcelain wall and floor coverings that are not only the most durable and practical available, but that are also some of the most stylish as well. Italian porcelain floor tiles, large format tiles, Slimtech and other super thin porcelain coverings as well as many decorative tile ranges. Our model of importing directly from the factory on a project by project basis allows us to offer an incredibly wide range of tiles and surfaces that surpass our competitors for quality and price.

Our products are imported directly from leading surface designers and tile manufacturers including REX Ceramiche, LEA Ceramiche, FloorGres, CasaDolceCasa and CasaMood, Ornamenta, 14OraItaliana and Pinar Miro. As well as more conventional tiles, we offer newer finishing materials like Slimtech porcelain, and extra-large format tiles in sizes rarely seen.