Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Structural Skins
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Bristol
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kitchen, Hopwas, Staffordshire, Structural Skins Structural Skins Country style kitchen
    Kitchen, Hopwas, Staffordshire

    Structural Skins supplies more than just tiles, we supply ceramic and  porcelain  wall and floor coverings that are not only the most durable and practical available, but that are also some of the most stylish as well. Italian porcelain floor tiles, large format tiles, Slimtech and other super thin porcelain coverings as well as many decorative tile ranges. Our model of importing directly  from the factory on a project by project basis allows us to offer an incredibly wide range of tiles and surfaces  that surpass our competitors for quality and price.

    Our products are imported directly from leading surface designers and tile manufacturers including REX Ceramiche, LEA Ceramiche, FloorGres, CasaDolceCasa and CasaMood, Ornamenta, 14OraItaliana and Pinar Miro. As well as more conventional tiles, we offer newer finishing materials like Slimtech porcelain, and extra-large format tiles in sizes rarely seen.

    Service areas
    All across the UK and Bristol
    Address
    7 Ashgrove Rd
    BS3 3JP Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1179292642 www.structuralskins.co.uk
      Add SEO element