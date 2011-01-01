Your browser is out-of-date.

Lilly Lewarne Practice
Architects in Truro
    • House Alterations, Sealanes, Penzance, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Modern houses
    House Alterations, Sealanes, Penzance, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Modern houses
    House Alterations, Sealanes, Penzance, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice
    House Alterations, Sealanes, Penzance
    House by the Sea, St.Ives, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Modern houses
    House by the Sea, St.Ives, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Modern houses
    House by the Sea, St.Ives, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Modern houses
    +3
    House by the Sea, St.Ives
    ​Barns Conversion, Cosawes Barton, Ponsanooth, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Rustic style conference centres
    ​Barns Conversion, Cosawes Barton, Ponsanooth, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Rustic style conference centres
    ​Barns Conversion, Cosawes Barton, Ponsanooth, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Country style bars & clubs
    +4
    ​Barns Conversion, Cosawes Barton, Ponsanooth
    ​Cove Cottage St. Loy Penzance, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Country style houses
    ​Cove Cottage St. Loy Penzance, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Country style dining room
    ​Cove Cottage St. Loy Penzance, Lilly Lewarne Practice Lilly Lewarne Practice Country style dining room
    +2
    ​Cove Cottage St. Loy Penzance

    With over 200 years of collective experience LLP offer expertise across a wide range of project types from Private Residences and Housing to Education, Commercial and Healthcare. We are an RIBA Chartered Practice based in Cornwall but provide services for clients throughout the country.  

    Services
    • LLP can provide a full architectural service from Briefing and Feasibility to Planning
    • building regulations
    • Tender and Contract Administration.
    Service areas
    • Cornwall & SW England
    • Truro
    Company awards
    Numerous Local and Regional Design and Technical Awards
    Address
    No.1 Poltisco Wharf, Malpas Road
    TR1 1QH Truro
    United Kingdom
    +44-1872261000 www.lillylewarne.co.uk

    Reviews

    john dukes
    When considering using an architect to help us design our latest house it was important to us that we not only engaged a forward thinking firm but one that really gets involved in the passion of building your own home. Lilly Lewarne not only showed their own passion but believed in ours, guiding us through the technical minefields whilst remaining committed to the brief we had set them. The result was a design that was sensitive to the surrounding woodland area and topography of the site whilst allowing us a modern feel to our home. We would not hesitate in recommending this Cornish company to any and all self build enthusiasts. Mr and Mrs J Dukes
    over 3 years ago
    Allan Stewart
    James and the crew are brilliant
    about 1 year ago
