With over 200 years of collective experience LLP offer expertise across a wide range of project types from Private Residences and Housing to Education, Commercial and Healthcare. We are an RIBA Chartered Practice based in Cornwall but provide services for clients throughout the country.
- Services
- LLP can provide a full architectural service from Briefing and Feasibility to Planning
- building regulations
- Tender and Contract Administration.
- Service areas
- Cornwall & SW England
- Truro
- Company awards
- Numerous Local and Regional Design and Technical Awards
- Address
-
No.1 Poltisco Wharf, Malpas Road
TR1 1QH Truro
United Kingdom
+44-1872261000 www.lillylewarne.co.uk