City Sheds
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Liverpool
    Wooden Garages, City Sheds City Sheds Classic style garage/shed
    Wooden Garages

    We are Simply old-fashioned garden shed makers that evolved with the timber garden building industry. We listen to our client’s needs and will be honest and upfront in what advice is offered. If we think we can not supply or your expectations are above your budget we will not mess you around – we will tell you the way it is.

    Proud not to be the cheapest but proud to offer the best value for money buildings pound for pound


    Services
    • sheds
    • workshops
    • bespoke timber buildings
    • store rooms
    Service areas
    UK and Liverpool
    Address
    L306TS Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-1513456649 www.citycentresheds.co.uk
