Furniture Shops and Decoration in Marbella (Málaga - Spain)
Experts in decoration and interior design, we offer the most modern furnishings and decor, projects adapted to each personality. Distributors of the most exclusive brands (Fendi Casa, Smania, Giorgio Collection, Creazioni, Manutti, Aston Martin, Tonino Lamborghini Casa, Mercedes-Benz Style, Bentley, Luxury Living), at Mobile & Diseño we make every wish special and unique.
- Services
- Interior Design Decoration Luxury furniture
- Service areas
- marbella
- Address
-
A7 – Km. 189,5 MARBELLA (MÁLAGA)
29604 Marbella
Spain
+34-952837601 mobiledis.com
Dirección: Mobile & Diseño Marbella: A7 - Km. 189,5 - 29604 Marbella, Málaga (España) - CIF: B29495694
Teléfono: +34 952 83 76 01 Correo electrónico: info@mobiledis.com