Mobile &amp; Diseño | Interior Design Marbella
Interior Designers & Decorators in Marbella
Reviews (7)
Projects

    Apartamento en Elviria, Mobile & Diseño | Interior Design Marbella
    Apartamento en Elviria, Mobile & Diseño | Interior Design Marbella Modern living room
    +3
    Apartamento en Elviria
    Proyecto de Decoración y Diseño de Interior en Estepona, Mobile & Diseño | Interior Design Marbella
    Proyecto de Decoración y Diseño de Interior en Estepona, Mobile & Diseño | Interior Design Marbella Living roomSide tables & trays
    +24
    Proyecto de Decoración y Diseño de Interior en Estepona

    Furniture Shops and Decoration in Marbella (Málaga - Spain)

    Experts in decoration and interior design, we offer the most modern furnishings and decor,  projects adapted to each personality. Distributors of the most exclusive brands (Fendi Casa, Smania, Giorgio Collection, Creazioni, Manutti, Aston Martin,  Tonino Lamborghini Casa, Mercedes-Benz Style, Bentley, Luxury Living), at Mobile & Diseño we make every wish special and unique.

    Services
    Interior Design Decoration Luxury furniture
    Service areas
    marbella
    Address
    A7 – Km. 189,5 MARBELLA (MÁLAGA)
    29604 Marbella
    Spain
    +34-952837601 mobiledis.com
    Legal disclosure

    Dirección: Mobile & Diseño Marbella: A7 - Km. 189,5 - 29604 Marbella, Málaga (España) - CIF: B29495694
    Teléfono: +34 952 83 76 01 Correo electrónico: info@mobiledis.com

    Reviews

    Beatriz Guerrero Fernández
    Exquisite taste ... a marvel to decorate the house. Professional team Unbeatable personalized treatment They are capable of making your dreams come true
    11 months ago
    Lola Galvin
    Spectacular!!!!
    over 1 year ago
    Norah Clark
    the treatment is great and the furniture incredible
    about 3 years ago
