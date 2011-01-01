Drawing Agency was established in December 2011 in order to pursue all matters concerning drawings.

We are involved in: Architectural design, Art installations, Drawing workshops, Conference papers, Lectures, and Publications. Director Nerma Cridge was trained as an architect, and has completed projects in the UK, Croatia and Mexico. Nerma has previously worked for Peter Fink at Art2Architecture and Thomas Heatherwick, and has extensive experience with public sculpture and large scale lighting installations.We are currently working on a couple of roof extensions in London, and preparing exhibits for several art exhibitions, one in London and another in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.