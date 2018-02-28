Your browser is out-of-date.

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
Designers in London
    • The Grangewood - Bungalow Conversion
    The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
    The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern dining room
    The Mews - Holland Park, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern living room
    +14
    The Mews - Holland Park
    Diyarbakir Restaurant - Haringey, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Mediterranean style shopping centres Grey
    Diyarbakir Restaurant - Haringey, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern bars & clubs
    Diyarbakir Restaurant - Haringey, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern bars & clubs
    +10
    Diyarbakir Restaurant - Haringey
    Huggamug Shisha Lounge, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern bars & clubs Amber/Gold
    Huggamug Shisha Lounge, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Industrial style clinics
    Huggamug Shisha Lounge, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Rustic style conference centres
    +8
    Huggamug Shisha Lounge
    The Banc - Shisha Garden, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern bars & clubs Tiles Grey
    The Banc - Shisha Garden, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern bars & clubs Tiles Grey
    The Banc - Shisha Garden, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD Modern bars & clubs Tiles Grey
    +46
    The Banc - Shisha Garden
    The Belsize Project, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
    The Belsize Project, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
    The Belsize Project, IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
    +3
    The Belsize Project
    Show all 8 projects

    IS AND REN Studios is a multidisciplinary design practise based in London. Our experienced team of architectural designers, interior designers and artists offer a unique blend of design experience and master craftsmanship from the fields of decorative and structural design allowing our practise to offer you architectural and interior design services for both residential and commercial properties from conception to completion.

    Our team focuses on understanding the needs and desires of our clients for a personalised design service to the highest of standards. Our team takes an intelligent and conscientious approach to a well resolved balance between style, scale, aesthetics and functionality. Every design we take on is completely bespoke. The team takes time to understand the life that fills our environment. Everybody leads their lives in different ways, our team explores how the space is used, and we assess what is important to you and combine together design details that make living and experiencing a space easy, practical and enjoyable. Guided by your requests and routines we are able to transform a space into the perfect space, unique to you and your needs. Our goal is to provide an immaculate service, to meet your design needs. Is and Ren Studios Ltd  is an architectural and interior design company that begins and ends every project with you in mind.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • landscape design
    • Structural Design
    • planning permission
    • building regulations
    • construction
    Service areas
    • London
    • Essex
    • Greater London and Hertfordshire
    Address
    RM12 4AB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7763687862 www.isandrenstudios.com
