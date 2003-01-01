Your browser is out-of-date.

Guz Architects
Architects in Singapore
Reviews (1)
    • Fish house, Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    Fish house, Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    Fish house, Guz Architects Guz Architects Living room
    Fish house
    16 Cluny House , Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    16 Cluny House , Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    16 Cluny House , Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    16 Cluny House
    Meera House, Guz Architects Guz Architects Modern houses
    Meera House, Guz Architects Guz Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Meera House, Guz Architects Guz Architects Modern garden
    Meera House
    Jersey, Guz Architects Guz Architects
    Jersey, Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    Jersey, Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    Jersey
    Oman, Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    Oman, Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    Oman, Guz Architects Guz Architects Houses
    Oman
    ULUWATU HOUSE, Guz Architects Guz Architects Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
    ULUWATU HOUSE, Guz Architects Guz Architects Pool
    ULUWATU HOUSE, Guz Architects Guz Architects Balcony, veranda & terrace
    ULUWATU HOUSE
    Guz Architects seeks to produce refreshing architecture that is tranquil, inspired by nature, yet human in  scale.

    Our projects both  derive inspiration from, and relate closely to nature. Structure, materials and technology are used to express as seamless a transition as possible between inside and outside. The resulting designs are both responsive and responsible to the site and its occupants, with consideration being given to the integration and preservation of the surrounding natural enviroment. The practice makes extensive use of sustainable design technologies, and both passive and active design principles inform all design decisions with the intent to create long lasting, timeless architecture. As architects we  believe that we should help neutralise the effect of global warming incurred by our projects by planting trees wherever possible. As a company we contribute a percentage of our profits to organisations such as Future Forests.

    Service areas
    worldwide and Singapore
    Company awards
    2004 URA Architectural Heritage Awards, awarded by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore.—URA Merit Award for Bridge Design, awarded by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore.—SIA Design Awards 2010 for Fish House and 16 Cluny Road PUBLICATIONS—“World’s 25 Best Architects”, Wallpaper Magazine—Tropical Houses, Teneues Publishing Group, Spain, 2003.—The New Asia Pacific House, 2010—Best Coastal Homes, 2012—Garden on Top, 2012
    Address
    3, Jalan Kelabu Asap
    278199 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-64766110 guzarchitects.com

    Amir Pourjafari
    wow
    over 3 years ago
