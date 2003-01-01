Guz Architects seeks to produce refreshing architecture that is tranquil, inspired by nature, yet human in scale.

Our projects both derive inspiration from, and relate closely to nature. Structure, materials and technology are used to express as seamless a transition as possible between inside and outside. The resulting designs are both responsive and responsible to the site and its occupants, with consideration being given to the integration and preservation of the surrounding natural enviroment. The practice makes extensive use of sustainable design technologies, and both passive and active design principles inform all design decisions with the intent to create long lasting, timeless architecture. As architects we believe that we should help neutralise the effect of global warming incurred by our projects by planting trees wherever possible. As a company we contribute a percentage of our profits to organisations such as Future Forests.