R Square Dezign
Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (1)
    • As Architect and Designer firm based in Delhi, we believe that a space should reflect our life. Design should not be just a frou- frou luxury but it should also encompass a beautiful necessity. Design should revolve around the life we live rather than design ruling the way we live. We coordinate with clients & their brand managers from concept to completion to create effective solutions for both the individuals and organizations. We put together our multi-disciplinary team to develop design schemes and also review existing scenarios.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • product design
    • Lighting
    • furniture
    Service areas
    New Delhi,India and worldwide
    Address
    G 44 A, Rear Entry, Ground Floor, Kalkaji
    110019 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9999718924 www.rsquaredezign.com

    Mayra Dimpy
    about 1 year ago
