Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Austin Matthews Design
Kitchen Planners in Walton
Overview 1Projects (1) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bespoke, Painted Kitchen, Austin Matthews Design Austin Matthews Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Bespoke, Painted Kitchen, Austin Matthews Design Austin Matthews Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Bespoke, Painted Kitchen, Austin Matthews Design Austin Matthews Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +5
    Bespoke, Painted Kitchen

    We specialise in the design and installation of high quality handmade kitchens, bedrooms and personal studies, as well as exquisite bespoke individual pieces of furniture to our clients exact and specific requirements, truly bespoke & custom made in any colour, finish & size. In most cases our handmade bespoke kitchens are typically 40% cheaper than high street brands!

    Services
    • Bespoke Kitchen Design
    • home office
    • fitted bedrooms
    • Fitted Kitchens
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Walton
    Address
    1 The Estate Yard
    CV35 9HX Walton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1789842100 www.austinmatthews.co.uk
      Add SEO element