Reflections Studio design World Class Interiors for Kitchens and Bathrooms through its showroom in Central Birmingham.

Established in 1970 Reflections Studio is built upon an ethos to ‘think differently’ in our approach to design and business which has been the cornerstone of our continued success over the past 30 years.

Reflections Studio retain a commitment to only use the world’s best products and materials which leads us to source exclusive products from a diverse base ranging from Tokyo to Miami. When sourc...ing new products they all need to pass our rigorous quality standards to ensure they meet to our high benchmark standards.

Our diverse product offering includes offerings from TOTO, Burgbad and Axor to LEICHT, Siemens and Miele.

With an unrivalled reputation for both design and product we couple our offering with a full project management service for either individual clients or contract clients. With a flagship showroom in Central Birmingham displaying a diverse collection of over 200 displays, Reflections Studio are poised to able to provide a concept that suits both your palate and lifestyle.

Our designers in their approach to your project will always think differently, they won’t simply just placing products into a room but using the room architecture and products to showcase it in a cutting edge manner that will also remain practical. Our designers offer a full interior design service with each plan specifying everything from lighting layouts to wall paint colours.