Barcham Trees Plc
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Ely
Reviews
Projects

    Ornamental Crab Apples
    Ornamental Cherry Trees
    Raised screening

    Barcham Trees have been growing trees for over 25 years and are based just outside
    of Ely, Cambridgeshire.  The tree nursery covers 300 acres and specialises in containerised trees ranging in size between 3 and 10 metres in height, all grown in patented white Light Pots™ to ensure a vibrant and quick-to-establish root system after planting.

    Barcham stocks over 450 different varieties and have a production of 125,000 container trees per year making our tree nursery the largest of its type in Europe.

    Barcham Trees supply large, instant impact wholesale trees to commercial buyers all the way through to single beautiful small garden trees online for retail to private individuals, so no order is too big or too small!

    Services
    Instant impact tree supply
    Service areas
    All of the UK and Ely
    Company awards
    • Royal Warrant to Her Majesty The Queen
    • Royal Warrant to HRH The Prince of Wales
    Address
    Eye Hill Drove
    CB7 5XF Ely
    United Kingdom
    +44-1353720950 www.barcham.co.uk

    Reviews

    Adrian Carp
    7 months ago
    Phillipdarren Hayward
    about 1 year ago
    terry knox
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
