Studio Snowpuppe
Lighting in The Hague
    Chestnut lamp

    Studio Snowpuppe is a happy, colorful and independent studio from The Hague.Three creative paper engineers, Nellianna, Kenneth and Fleur create folded paper lamps made by hand and small production. Using natural materials we try to design products that make the world a little more beautiful. Paper filters the cold light of an energy saving light bulb into a cosy lamp for your home.

    geometric lampshades made from natural materials
    World and The Hague
    Stadhouderslaan 9
    2517 HV The Hague
    Netherlands
    +31-647760630 www.studiosnowpuppe.nl
