Studio Snowpuppe is a happy, colorful and independent studio from The Hague.Three creative paper engineers, Nellianna, Kenneth and Fleur create folded paper lamps made by hand and small production. Using natural materials we try to design products that make the world a little more beautiful. Paper filters the cold light of an energy saving light bulb into a cosy lamp for your home.
- Services
- geometric lampshades made from natural materials
- Service areas
- World and The Hague
- Address
-
Stadhouderslaan 9
2517 HV The Hague
Netherlands
+31-647760630 www.studiosnowpuppe.nl