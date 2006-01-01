Award winning architects and interior designers specializing in Creative Intelligent Design.
Listed at no. 9 in Esquire magazine's Top 100 World Style Leaders. (Tom Ford @ 13).
- Services
- Architecture / Interior Design / Development Consultancy / Project Management
- Service areas
- Greater London
- North London
- east london
- West London
- Manchester
- Company awards
- Green Architecture Awards 2006—2012; Office Fit-Out of the Year; Innovative Office of the Year; Shortlisted RIBA London Design Award; Shortlisted BCO London Office of the Year
- Address
-
12
N10 1LS London
United Kingdom
+44-2084443000 www.1104architects.co.uk