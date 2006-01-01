Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
11.04 Architects
Architects in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bachelor Pad, residential interior design, Fulham, London, 11.04 Architects 11.04 Architects Modern living room
    Bachelor Pad, residential interior design, Fulham, London, 11.04 Architects 11.04 Architects Modern dining room
    Bachelor Pad, residential interior design, Fulham, London, 11.04 Architects 11.04 Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +2
    Bachelor Pad, residential interior design, Fulham, London
    Extra-Ordinary House, Southwark, London SE1 (Glass Extension), 11.04 Architects 11.04 Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Extra-Ordinary House, Southwark, London SE1 (Glass Extension)

    Award winning architects and interior designers specializing in Creative Intelligent Design.

    Listed at no. 9 in Esquire magazine's Top 100 World Style Leaders. (Tom Ford @ 13).

    Services
    Architecture / Interior Design / Development Consultancy / Project Management
    Service areas
    • Greater London
    • North London
    • east london
    • West London
    • Manchester
    Company awards
    Green Architecture Awards 2006—2012; Office Fit-Out of the Year; Innovative Office of the Year; Shortlisted RIBA London Design Award; Shortlisted BCO London Office of the Year
    Address
    12
    N10 1LS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084443000 www.1104architects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Dawn Fernandez
    Thoroughly client focussed, with a incisive and sensitive approach towards the needs of a multi-faceted project, Chris has been a rock for us during the stressful, prolonged experience of a complete renovation and restoration. His proposals are carefully considered and meticulously researched. With an easy and friendly professionalism, Chris' commitment to realising our vision has been complete. Would definitely retain for future work and highly recommend.
    over 7 years ago
    George Danker
    Chris Roche of 11.04 Architects has invested a huge amount of his time providing pro-bono work for the Friends of Muswell Hill Library, which is a local community group which I chair. With his help we were able to save the library from closure and present alternative sustainable visions for the future of the building and the land it occupies. We are extremely grateful to him and hope that prospective clients take into account Chris's selfless hard work when choosing an architect.
    over 4 years ago
    David Thompson
    11.04 Chris Roach My usual architects were too busy to take on what for me was the most important job of all, my own future family home. So, I searched locally and found 11.04 who could start work immediately with a view to submitting a planning application within a very tight dead line. There were a lot of complications and challenges because the house is in a conservation area and I was seeking to virtually double the floor area involving a loft conversion plus rear and side extensions. Planning consent was obtained and we are now moving towards the construction phase. Chris Roach has multiple capabilities but overall his experience, attention to detail, creativity and cost awareness are key in successfully navigating through what is a very demanding and tricky business. I now consider myself fortunate that my usual architects were too busy because Chris is doing a great job – highly recommended.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element