Aegean Spas
Pools & Spas in London
Reviews (4)
Projects

    • Velvet Spa, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas SpaFurniture
    Velvet Spa, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern spa Multicolored
    Velvet Spa, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern spa
    Velvet Spa
    Dream Showers, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern bathroom
    Dream Showers, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern bathroom
    Dream Showers, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern bathroom
    Dream Showers
    Dream Ice Cabins, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern spa
    Dream Ice Cabins, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern spa
    Dream Ice Cabins, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern spa
    Dream Ice Cabins
    Dream Salt Cabins, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Tropical style pool
    Dream Salt Cabins, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Tropical style pool
    Dream Salt Cabins, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Tropical style spa
    Dream Salt Cabins
    Matrix Cabin, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern spa
    Matrix Cabin, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern spa
    Matrix Cabin, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas Modern spa
    Matrix Cabin
    Dream Steam Cabin, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas SpaPool & spa accessories
    Dream Steam Cabin, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas SpaPool & spa accessories
    Dream Steam Cabin, Aegean Spas Aegean Spas SpaFurniture
    Dream Steam Cabin
    Aegean Spas design and install highly bespoke wellness facilities such as steam rooms, saunas, salt cabins, ice cabins and bathrooms for both domestic and commercial customers. Creating these cabins in any shape or size and pretty much any material requested by the customer. Our pools division was incorporated as an independent company in 1987.

    Services
    Design and installation
    Service areas
    • UK
    • and worldwide
    • mill hill
    • London
    Address
    2F Hale Lane
    NW7 3NX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034634571 www.aegeanspas.co.uk

    Reviews

    Lydia Deezz
    almost 2 years ago
    Keith Redshaw
    Had our Aegean Spa serviced yesterday . This was undertaken by a most pleasent informative ,professional,and helpful engineer I was impressed by the time taken and the many methodical stages of cleaning and checking every thing was " working " I would have no hesitation in recommending the Aegeanspas company for servicing etc. Keith Redshaw
    almost 2 years ago
    Esther Green
    This company is outstanding! I found them to be totally professional and an absolute pleasure to deal with.
    about 2 years ago
