Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Oceanic Saunas
Pools & Spas in London
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bespoke Sauna, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Scandinavian style spa
    Bespoke Sauna, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Scandinavian style spa
    Bespoke Sauna, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Scandinavian style gym
    +1
    Bespoke Sauna
    Turkish Steam Room, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Steam Bath
    Turkish Steam Room, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Steam Bath
    Turkish Steam Room, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Modern bathroom
    +5
    Turkish Steam Room
    Turkish Steam Room , Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Modern spa
    Turkish Steam Room , Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Modern spa
    Turkish Steam Room , Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Modern spa
    Turkish Steam Room
    Bespoke Sauna & Steam Room for Pool Area, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Modern pool
    Bespoke Sauna & Steam Room for Pool Area, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Modern spa
    Bespoke Sauna & Steam Room for Pool Area, Oceanic Saunas Oceanic Saunas Modern pool
    +9
    Bespoke Sauna & Steam Room for Pool Area

    Oceanic Saunas is one of the UK’s most experienced manufacturer of Saunas and Steam Rooms and have been in the industry for over 40 years. We manufacture sauna and steam room products for both domestic and commercial use. A family run business with our won factory in the West Midlands employing traditional crafts people we directly distribute our steam rooms and sauna cabins throughout Europe.  Our steam generators and sauna heaters are sold worldwide.

    Services
    Saunas Steam Rooms
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • London
    Address
    160 Bowes Road
    N11 2JG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2035819240 www.oceanic-saunas.co.uk

    Reviews

    Milena Borisova
    11 months ago
      Add SEO element