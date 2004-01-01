Your browser is out-of-date.

Marsh Grochowski
Architects in Nottingham
Reviews (3)
    • Creative, design-orientated award winning Architecture Practice

    Services
    Architecture and environmental architecture
    Service areas
    National
    Company awards
    5 RIBA National Awards, 16 RIBA Regional Awards, 4 Civic Trust Awards and Commendations. Leisure Industries Award: Best Public Building 2004. The Inca Andy Swan Award. Phoenix Square: Regeneration Project of the Year Award.Green Street Housing Regeneration Project of the Year Award.
    Address
    37a Sneinton Hermitage
    NG2 4BT Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1159411761 www.marsh-grochowski.com

    Reviews

    Meshach Webster
    about 1 year ago
    Michael Bardell
    over 3 years ago
    Dave Jones
    Excellent Architect practice
    over 4 years ago
