Creative, design-orientated award winning Architecture Practice
- Architecture and environmental architecture
- National
- Company awards
- 5 RIBA National Awards, 16 RIBA Regional Awards, 4 Civic Trust Awards and Commendations. Leisure Industries Award: Best Public Building 2004. The Inca Andy Swan Award. Phoenix Square: Regeneration Project of the Year Award.Green Street Housing Regeneration Project of the Year Award.
37a Sneinton Hermitage
NG2 4BT Nottingham
United Kingdom
+44-1159411761 www.marsh-grochowski.com