Dome is an multidisciplinary design studio based in London. Their work to date ranges from product and furniture design through to surface and interior design projects. The studio work with private clients, design studios, galleries and the wider creative community and offer design consultancy, prototyping and custom fabrication services alongside our own product range. Dome are always on the lookout to collaborate with clients and manufacturers on bespoke projects.
- Address
-
29/31 Oxford street
w1d 2dr London
United Kingdom
+02088193850 www.domestudio.co.uk