Dome.
Designers in London
    • A' clock, Dome. Dome. HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    A' clock, Dome. Dome. HouseholdHomewares
    A' clock, Dome. Dome. HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    A' clock
    EDIT wall tiles, Dome. Dome. Walls & flooringTiles
    EDIT wall tiles, Dome. Dome. Walls & flooringTiles
    EDIT wall tiles
    Cooper Collection, Dome. Dome. KitchenTables & chairs
    Cooper Collection, Dome. Dome. Dining roomTables
    Cooper Collection, Dome. Dome. KitchenTables & chairs
    Cooper Collection

    Dome is an multidisciplinary design studio based in London. Their work to date ranges from product and furniture design through to surface and interior design projects.  The studio work with private clients, design studios, galleries and the wider creative community and offer design consultancy, prototyping and custom fabrication services alongside our own product range. Dome are always on the lookout to collaborate with clients and manufacturers on bespoke projects.

    Services
    • product design
    • Furniture Design
    • surface design
    • Cabinet making
    • fabrication
    Service areas
    • Bespoke Designs
    • contract furniture
    • Greater London
    • & all across the UK
    • Interior Design Products
    Address
    29/31 Oxford street
    w1d 2dr London
    United Kingdom
    +02088193850 www.domestudio.co.uk
