Inox City is a specialist manufacturer and installer of bespoke stainless and mild steel fabrications: balustrades, railings, handrails, balconies, juliet balconies, canopies, furniture, gates, fencing and other custom products. We can incorporate various steelwork finishes, aluminium, brass, glass infills and timber handrails.

Our Stainless or Mild Steel Railings can be designed with round, square or flat posts and handrails. We take on all types of jobs from small domestic work to larger commercial projects, all carried out to the highest standards, and at very competitive prices.

Inox City Ltd offer a complete site-survey, design, supply and install package in London and surrounding areas. We work with architects, property developers, interior designers and builders. Design and supply only is available nationwide.

All designs are manufactured to meet British and European legislations and in accordance to current UK Building Regulations and Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) guidelines.