Inox City Ltd
Staircases & Railings in London
Reviews (5)
    Custom Furniture
    Canopies
    Balustrades
    Frameless Glass Balustrade to the floating staircase

    Inox City is a specialist manufacturer and installer of bespoke stainless and mild steel fabrications: balustrades, railings, handrails, balconies, juliet balconies, canopies, furniture, gates, fencing and other custom products. We can incorporate various steelwork finishes, aluminium, brass, glass infills and timber handrails. 

    Our Stainless or Mild Steel Railings can be designed with round, square or flat posts and handrails. We take on all types of jobs from small domestic work to larger commercial projects, all carried out to the highest standards, and at very competitive prices.

    Inox City Ltd offer a complete site-survey, design, supply and install package in London and surrounding areas. We work with architects, property developers, interior designers and builders. Design and supply only is available nationwide. 

    All designs are manufactured to meet British and European legislations and in accordance to current UK Building Regulations and Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) guidelines.

    Services
    Manufacturing and installation of bespoke stainless and mild steel fabrications: Balustrades / Handrails / Balconies / Canopies / Custom Products
    Service areas
    • London and surrounding areas
    • Essex
    • Kent
    Address
    20-22 Wenlock Road
    N1 7GU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-1708742523 www.inoxcity.co.uk

