We're a passionate North London Design Studio specialising in Interior design, Furniture and Product Design. Having gathered knowledge from working on well over 1000 John Lewis clients properties, we have developed a great understanding of residential interior needs and solutions, rights and wrongs. This vast experience has allowed us combined with our own passion and creativity to develop exciting interiors, furniture and products in the 'Patience Designs' mould.

We love working alongside our clients to create excellent design solutions, hopefully we can work with you next! Services Provided Interior design consultation

Project management

Bespoke Furniture design, manufacture and fitting

Furniture Design

Product Design

Bespoke Design

3D drawing and rendering service Areas Served We've worked all over London and the surrounding counties over the past few years and would love to continue to do so with passion and creativity in abundance.