Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    We're a passionate North London Design Studio specialising in Interior design, Furniture and Product Design. Having gathered knowledge from working on well over 1000 John Lewis clients properties, we have developed a great understanding of residential interior needs and solutions, rights and wrongs. This vast experience has allowed us combined with our own passion and creativity to develop exciting interiors, furniture and products in the 'Patience Designs' mould. 
    We love working alongside our clients to create excellent design solutions, hopefully we can work with you next! Services Provided Interior design consultation 

    Project management 

    Bespoke Furniture design, manufacture and fitting 

    Furniture Design 

    Product Design 

    Bespoke Design 

    3D drawing and rendering service Areas Served We've worked all over London and the surrounding counties over the past few years and would love to continue to do so with passion and creativity in abundance.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management and Bespoke Furniture Design
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    123a Warwick Road
    N11 2SR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7415978059 patiencedesigns.co.uk
