Garrett McKee is a chartered practice of Architects with its studio based in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Past and current work includes architecture, urban design, masterplanning, interior design and conservation. The practice have completed a broad spectrum of commercial, office, industrial, retail, hotel, residential and Listed work for private and public clients throughout the UK and abroad. The directors believe that the quality of our designs emanates from a detailed understanding of the purpose a building is required to fulfil, the techniques used to build it, and its value to the client. Garrett McKee Architects are members of ARB, RIBA and AABC
- Services
- Full Architectural Service
- Service areas
- London & All across UK
- National
- marlow
- Company awards
- RIBA Chairmans Award -Winner
- Chiltern Design Awards Special Project—Winner
- RIBA South/South East Ibstock Downland's Prize—Winner
- BCO Office of the Year Award—Winner
- Chiltern Design Award for Conservation—Winner
- IAS Speculative Industrial Building of the Year—Winner
- IAS Development of the Year—Winner
- Aylesbury Vale DC Certificate of Quality
- Wycombe DC Malcolm Dean Design Award—Highly Commended
- Show all 10 awards
- Address
-
Riley House, Riley Road
SL7 2PH Marlow
United Kingdom
+44-1628907000 www.garrettmckee.co.uk
Architectural Services