Garrett McKee is a chartered practice of Architects with its studio based in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Past and current work includes architecture, urban design, masterplanning, interior design and conservation. The practice have completed a broad spectrum of commercial, office, industrial, retail, hotel, residential and Listed work for private and public clients throughout the UK and abroad. The directors believe that the quality of our designs emanates from a detailed understanding of the purpose a building is required to fulfil, the techniques used to build it, and its value to the client. Garrett McKee Architects are members of ARB, RIBA and AABC