Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garrett McKee Architects
Architects in Marlow
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Old Museum, Garrett McKee Architects Garrett McKee Architects
    The Old Museum, Garrett McKee Architects Garrett McKee Architects
    The Old Museum, Garrett McKee Architects Garrett McKee Architects Country style houses
    +7
    The Old Museum

    Garrett McKee is a chartered practice of Architects with its studio based in Marlow, Buckinghamshire. Past and current work includes architecture, urban design, masterplanning, interior design and conservation. The practice have completed a broad spectrum of commercial, office, industrial, retail, hotel, residential and Listed work for private and public clients throughout the UK and abroad. The directors believe that the quality of our designs emanates from a detailed understanding of the purpose a building is required to fulfil, the techniques used to build it, and its value to the client. Garrett McKee Architects are members of ARB, RIBA and AABC

    Services
    Full Architectural Service
    Service areas
    • London & All across UK
    • National
    • marlow
    Company awards
    • RIBA Chairmans Award -Winner
    • Chiltern Design Awards Special Project—Winner
    • RIBA South/South East Ibstock Downland's Prize—Winner
    • BCO Office of the Year Award—Winner
    • Chiltern Design Award for Conservation—Winner
    • IAS Speculative Industrial Building of the Year—Winner
    • IAS Development of the Year—Winner
    • Aylesbury Vale DC Certificate of Quality
    • Wycombe DC Malcolm Dean Design Award—Highly Commended
    • Show all 10 awards
    Address
    Riley House, Riley Road
    SL7 2PH Marlow
    United Kingdom
    +44-1628907000 www.garrettmckee.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Architectural Services

    Reviews

    Nicky Bawa
    8 months ago
      Add SEO element