Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kast Architects
Architects in Truro
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sea Edge House, Kast Architects Kast Architects
    Sea Edge House

    Kast Architects is a practice of dedicated and talented young architects based in Truro, Cornwall. Our designs are elegant, simple, cost-effective and innovative; underpinned by thorough research and an eye for detail. We have a passion for delivering sustainable solutions, with a specialism in low energy and zero carbon architecture.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    • Cornwall & SW England
    • Truro
    Address
    67 Lemon Street
    TR1 2PN Truro
    United Kingdom
    +44-1872241111 www.kastarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Spelile Barker
    Spectacular views and scenery. Amazing place to be on a lovely sunny day.
    8 months ago
    Will Slatcher
    I have worked alongside Nick and his team providing low energy solutions for their clients and projects. Nick has a passion for delivering stunning designs along with delivering sustainable and renewable based buildings that meet the requirements of the climate emergency to allow zero carbon solutions for their clients. An absolute pleasure to work with!
    about 1 year ago
    Michael Hawes
    Kast are extremely talented and exciting Architects. It is a pleasure to work with them.
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element