Kast Architects is a practice of dedicated and talented young architects based in Truro, Cornwall. Our designs are elegant, simple, cost-effective and innovative; underpinned by thorough research and an eye for detail. We have a passion for delivering sustainable solutions, with a specialism in low energy and zero carbon architecture.
-
67 Lemon Street
TR1 2PN Truro
United Kingdom
+44-1872241111 www.kastarchitects.com