Kinderoo Childrens Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    • Teen girls room, Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Teen girls room
    Mr Fox nursery, Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Eclectic style nursery/kids room
    Mr Fox nursery
    Neutral Nursery , Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Modern nursery/kids room
    Neutral Nursery
    Sophia's whimsical nursery, Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Modern style bedroom
    Sophia's whimsical nursery
    Baby boy nursery, Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Modern nursery/kids room
    Baby boy nursery
    Modern nursery for a beautiful baby boy, Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Kinderoo Childrens Interiors Modern nursery/kids room
    Modern nursery for a beautiful baby boy
    Kinderoo Childrens Interiors is a new affordable childrens décor business specializing in childrens interiors. We are redefining interior design with our "room-in-a-box" concept.We give you everything you need from moodboards, shopping list and floor plans to get you started on creating your dream room.

    Kinderoo Childrens interiors was created to help parents who want to put a professionally designed room together but lack the confidence, time or budget to hire someone to do it for them. Whether a nursery, child’s bedroom, kids retreat, study area or playroom, our purpose is to add value to your home and make memories with your child.

    Services
    Childrens interior designer
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • London
    Address
    mk40 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7712352398 www.kinderoo.co.uk
