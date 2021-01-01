Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Star Domestic Cleaners London
Building cleaning in London, UK
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Star Domestic Cleaners is a professional provider of cleaning services in London. Some of the most recognizable services are carpet and upholstery cleaning, deep one-off cleaning, regular cleaning end of tenancy cleaning, which even comes with a guarantee!

     

    The company is composed of trained cleaning teams that are committed to delivering excellent results in every London property they visit. By choosing Star Domestic Cleaners you take advantage of a number of benefits including:


    - Same-day and next-day service arrangements;

    - Specialised cleaning detergents and high-end equipment;

    - Insured provider of domestic services;

    - Professionally trained and dedicated cleaners;

    - Covering all London areas within M25;

    - Available on weekends and bank holidays.


    We also offer exclusive deals and discounts available for different time slots or for combining various services.

     

    See a detailed list with our services below:

    -One-off deep cleaning

    -Regular domestic cleaning

    -End of tenancy cleaning (suitable for both tenants and landlords)

    -Professional carpet cleaning

    -Upholstery Cleaning

    -After Builders Cleaning

    -Window cleaning

    -Oven cleaning

    -Antiviral sanitisation

     

    Take advantage of our convenient and personalised domestic services in London and free up time for your hobbies and family. Don’t hesitate to call Star Domestic Cleaners 24/7 or visit our website for more information.

    Services
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Upholstery Cleaning
    • End Of Tenancy Cleaning
    • Domestic Cleaning
    • One-Off Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Mattress Cleaning
    • After Builders Cleaning
    • Rug Cleaning
    • Sofa Cleaning
    • Steam Cleaning
    • Spring Cleaning
    • Hot water extraction
    • Stain Removal
    • Regular domestic cleaning
    • oven cleaning
    • office cleaning
    • Cleaners London
    • Cleaners
    • House Cleaners
    • Carpet Cleaner
    • Carpet Cleaners
    • Carpet cleaner London
    • London Carpet Cleaners
    • Steam carpet cleaning
    • Carpet cleaner in London
    • Carpet cleaning in London
    • Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
    • Dry carpet cleaning
    • Professional carpet cleaning
    • carpet cleaning London
    • Deep carpet cleaning
    • Stain Removal Services
    • Floor Cleaning and Treatment
    • Dry cleaning
    • Dry foam upholstery cleaning
    • Leather sofa cleaning
    • Steam upholstery cleaning
    • Regular Cleaning
    • Oven Cleaning
    • Deep Kitchen Cleaning
    • Hard Floor Cleaning
    • Gutter Cleaning
    • One Off Cleans
    • Deep Cleaning
    • One Off Spring Cleaning
    • Window Cleaners
    • Hard floor cleaning
    • Hard floor maintenance
    • Professional oven cleaning
    • oven cleaning London
    • Garden clearance service
    • Gutter cleaning London
    • Domestic Cleaning London
    • House Cleaning London
    • Regular Domestic Cleaning London
    • Cleaning Service London
    • Cleaning Services London
    • Window Cleaning London
    • End of Tenancy Cleaning London
    • Move out cleaning
    • Move out cleaning London
    • Show all 62 services
    Service areas
    London and UK
    Address
    Seymour Street
    W1H 7JX London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034046962 domesticcleaners.co.uk

    Reviews

    emmamurphyuk
    It's the third time we've used this company and they really do a great job. They clean our carpets like new each time. I have two kids who love playing outside, so you can imagine how dirty they get. On top of that, they arrive on time and follow up with an aftercare plan to make sure the carpets stay clean and dry. I highly recommend Star Domestic Cleaners because of their quality work and reasonable price.
    4 months ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Edit
    haroldlivingston4
    I am very impressed with the work of Star Domestic Cleaners and their excellent customer service. I had the carpet cleaned in my daughter’s bedroom today. The technician from Star did an incredible job. He was fast, professional, and the price was totally fair. I couldn’t be happier. We used them previously and they are great every time. Highly recommend!
    7 months ago
    Project date: November 2021
    Edit
    Stephanie Grunewald Stephanie Grunewald
    I called Star Domestic Cleaners to secure a cleaning appointment for my carpets, rugs and sofas. The customer service representative was very friendly and helpful. My technician was very professional and did an excellent job on all the carpeting and upholstery. I will definitely be back next year to clean all again!
    11 months ago
    Project date: June 2021
    Edit
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element