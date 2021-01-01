Star Domestic Cleaners is a professional provider of cleaning services in London. Some of the most recognizable services are carpet and upholstery cleaning, deep one-off cleaning, regular cleaning end of tenancy cleaning, which even comes with a guarantee!

The company is composed of trained cleaning teams that are committed to delivering excellent results in every London property they visit. By choosing Star Domestic Cleaners you take advantage of a number of benefits including:





- Same-day and next-day service arrangements;

- Specialised cleaning detergents and high-end equipment;

- Insured provider of domestic services;

- Professionally trained and dedicated cleaners;

- Covering all London areas within M25;

- Available on weekends and bank holidays.





We also offer exclusive deals and discounts available for different time slots or for combining various services.

See a detailed list with our services below:

-One-off deep cleaning

-Regular domestic cleaning

-End of tenancy cleaning (suitable for both tenants and landlords)

-Professional carpet cleaning

-Upholstery Cleaning

-After Builders Cleaning

-Window cleaning

-Oven cleaning

-Antiviral sanitisation

Take advantage of our convenient and personalised domestic services in London and free up time for your hobbies and family. Don’t hesitate to call Star Domestic Cleaners 24/7 or visit our website for more information.