Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Domestic Services by Local Cleaners Windsor
Building cleaning in Windsor
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Domestic and commercial cleaning services for all Windsor residents. Whether you need a full house cleaning or just a particular cleaning such as window, carpet or oven cleaning, we are here to help you out. Contact us any time - for your convenience we are available 24/7, even on public holidays.

    E-mail: office@localcleanerswindsor.co.uk

    Services
    • domestic cleaning
    • end of tenancy cleaning
    • One-off Cleaning
    • Spring Cleaning
    • regular cleaning
    • window cleaning
    • oven cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Rubbish Removal
    • Gutter cleaning
    • House Cleaning
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    Windsor
    Address
    SL1 Windsor
    United Kingdom
    +44-1628243072 www.localcleanerswindsor.co.uk
      Add SEO element