We specialise in designing and building handmade bespoke kitchens and interiors. What sets us apart is that we have the experience, design skill and flair to create truly unique and bespoke kitchens. A truly individual approach to projects is what we pride ourselves on helping to clients to achieve cherished and hard-working living spaces to be enjoyed on a daily basis for years to come.
- Services
- Design
- Kitchen Design
- Bespoke luxury kitchens
- Designers and Makers of bespoke kitchens
- Service areas
- United Kingdom, Edinburgh, and UK
- Address
-
17 North West Circus Place
EH3 6SX Edinburgh, UK
United Kingdom
+44-1312262255 www.christopherhoward.com