Pearson Architects
Architects in Liverpool
    Bewsey Old Hall

    Pearson Architects is an RIBA Chartered Architecture Practice and property development company, established in 2011. The company has a portfolio ranging from modern new-build private houses to large scale regeneration schemes and complex listed building projects.

    This site contains all of our work as a sector based, alphabetical portfolio: private commissions, collaborations and joint venture developments. Pearson Architects are now based in 12 Jordan Street: the regeneration of a badly damaged factory in the emerging Baltic Triangle district of Liverpool city centre. 12 Jordan Street Studios was nominated for an RIBA Architecture Award in May 2015

    Services
    Architecture & Development
    Service areas
    Liverpool
    Company awards
    RIBA 2015 Nomination
    Address
    12 Jordan Street, Baltic Triangle
    L1 0BP Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-7775560388 www.milespearson.co.uk
