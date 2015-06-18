Pearson Architects is an RIBA Chartered Architecture Practice and property development company, established in 2011. The company has a portfolio ranging from modern new-build private houses to large scale regeneration schemes and complex listed building projects.
This site contains all of our work as a sector based, alphabetical portfolio: private commissions, collaborations and joint venture developments. Pearson Architects are now based in 12 Jordan Street: the regeneration of a badly damaged factory in the emerging Baltic Triangle district of Liverpool city centre. 12 Jordan Street Studios was nominated for an RIBA Architecture Award in May 2015
- Address
12 Jordan Street, Baltic Triangle
L1 0BP Liverpool
United Kingdom
+44-7775560388 www.milespearson.co.uk