NEAT PLEAT
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Belfast
Reviews (3)
Projects

    ARCHED WINOW SHUTTER
    ARCHED WINOW SHUTTER
    SWAGS & TAILS ON WOOD POLE
    SWAGS & TAILS ON WOOD POLE
    RESTAURANT
    RESTAURANT
    UPHOLSTERED PELMETS
    UPHOLSTERED PELMETS, NEAT PLEAT NEAT PLEAT Classic airports
    UPHOLSTERED PELMETS
    HALLWAY
    HALLWAY
    LIVING ROOM
    LIVING ROOM
    Neat Pleat is a family run business established 1975.  specialising in the manufacture and installation of all types of soft furnishings.  As well as supplying decorative curtain poles and wallpapers from many of the leading design houses

    Services
    From home consultation to installation of all types of window treatments as well as supplying designer wallpapers & upholstery service also available
    Service areas
    Belfast & Northern Ireland
    Address
    unit 22 farset enterprise park, 638 springfield rd, Belfast, bt12 7dy
    Bt12 7dy Belfast
    United Kingdom
    +44-2890325164 www.neatpleatinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Satvir Kaur
    fantastic services from Damien and the team highly recommend these guys quality work carried out
    over 2 years ago
    mcauley mcgeown
    Delighted with the quality and workmanship in my new curtains. First class service.
    over 2 years ago
    Roseanna McGowan
    Always first class service here at Neat Pleat, love the fact that it's a family run business and they never fail to exceed my expectations .... my lounge curtains our now 8 year old, and have stood the test of time. This visit I ordered new dining room curtains and poles... They are so beautifully made... The quality is just beautiful ! A happy customer once again! Many thanks.... I'll be back in the new year for new living room curtains.
    over 1 year ago
