Yester Home
Furniture & Accessories in Shropshire
Reviews (24)
    Cast Iron Shelf Brackets, Yester Home Yester Home
    Cast Iron Shelf Brackets, Yester Home Yester Home
    Cast Iron Shelf Brackets

    Love your home and the little details that make it. An inspirational shop which specialises in ornate traditional & vintage ironmongery for your home.

    If you're interested in giving your home unique traditional charm and style then we've got just what you need. From beautiful coat hooks to Victorian door furniture, we've got just the decorative item to make your home unique. Our timeless collection includes decorative shelf brackets, hat & coat hooks, ornate drawer handles, cabinet knobs, finger plates, and a great range of interesting kitchen accessories.

    Yester Home ... Unique Traditional Homeware Products

    Service areas
    Shropshire
    Address
    Yester Home Ltd, Unit 4, Upper Aston Farm
    WV57EE Shropshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1746710777 www.yesterhome.com

    Reviews

    Madcat Lulu (CRAZYCATLADY)
    Excellent service and good quality items. Very quickly dispatched. I would highly recommend.
    5 months ago
    Helen Buckenham
    I ordered a silver plant pot hanger to go with a silver planter as a gift for a forthcoming birthday. I must say, it is adorable; I love it.
    3 months ago
    Sarah Fletcher
    Beautiful vents for both inside and out. Quality is fantastic, even the builders commented on what great quality they are. Monkeytail windows handles are beautiful, bright to replace a snapped one and they blend in perfectly. I highly recommend Yester Home.
    4 months ago
    Show all 24 reviews
