Tamasyn Gambell
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    Eco-friendly, guilt free homewares by London based print designer, Tamasyn Gambell. 

    Tamasyn designs and makes, timeless products including cushions, lampshades and stationery.

    Services
    • Textile Design
    • Hand printed fabrics
    • cushions
    • Lampshades
    • Bespoke curtains
    • stationary
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • Europe
    • USA
    • Online
    • London
    Company awards
    The Cockpit Arts / NADFAS Award
    Address
    Studio E2H, Cockpit Arts, Cockpit Yard, Northington Street
    WC1N 2NP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7951200233 www.tamasyngambell.com
