Stencils are a cost effective and stylish alternative to wallpaper. Our stencils are easy to use and are of a large format to allow for the creation of a beautiful feature wall in a short amount of time. Stencil Up designs are so much better than wallpaper or vinyl decals as they allow for infinite colour possibilities. Not only are stencils perfect for transforming walls, they are perfect for changing furniture and fabric too, so you can create a beautifully coordinated interior.

Stencil Up brings you fresh, contemporary designs to create an authentic designer look in your home. Our stencils are cut from Mylar, an incredibly strong but flexible plastic and are reusable time and time again. Unlike wallpaper, stencils allow you to paint in any colour so that you can choose paint individually mixed to your decor.