Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
A residential theatre brings the cinema experience to your very own home. Generally considered an opulent home addition or accessory, these days media rooms are a functional and often necessary domestic leisure space.
Richmond is a beautiful pocket of the outskirts of south west London, set beside The River Thames and the well-loved Richmond Park. With the question of “renovate or relocate?” a big decision to consider for many families, this fa…