We add a Scandinavian touch to what we do; we make beautiful spaces of high quality that are also practical and do what you need them to do. We want to make architecture that is healthy and environmentally considerate, and we believe that buildings are spaces where you should feel great; spaces where you can relax and thrive. We do simple, but love to celebrate the little things like quality of light, craftsmanship, or connections to nature. We work with materials honestly and believe that better architecture is financially responsible and fit for a lifetime. We like to work with people who share our views, we ask for a high degree of creative freedom and in return you will get architecture that is happy, elegant and welcoming. Together we will create something truly outstanding.

Our friendly professional service is designed around you and your ambitions, and employing us will give you peace of mind during the project. We believe in adding value not cost to your big idea, looking at smarter ways to spend money and helping you get more for the amount you have. To us you are the most important person in the design process and we’re here to guide you every step of the way. We try to explain everything we do in a clear way and we put our heart and soul into everything we do.

Klas Hyllén Architects were established in 2013 by Klas Hyllén, a Swedish national who has lived and worked in the UK for over 15 years. Klas brings the precision, pragmatism and design flair you’d expect from a Scandinavian designer.

We are your resource and as design professionals we bring knowledge, expertise, imagination and organisation to your project. We will give you a clear picture of what you’re getting before you even commit to building work - with no nasty surprises.

If you think we can help please do get in touch and we’ll arrange to meet up to talk things through over ‘fika’ – a Swedish word meaning the act of having coffee and a pastry.