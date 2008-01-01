Loyn & Co is an award winning RIBA Chartered Practice founded in 1992 by Chris Loyn, and has earned a reputation as one of Wales’ leading design studios through the successful design and implementation of high profile projects ranging from master planning and urban design, contemporary residential design, and public buildings which include the creative adaption and re-use of Listed Buildings.

Great emphasis is placed on teamwork in a collaborative and creative studio environment, working closely with sub consultants. Recent projects include Stormy Castle, which won the prestigious RIBA Manser Medal, awarded to the best new home in the UK for 2014, together with RIBA Regional Awards for past two years including RSAW Building of the year 2015 and the Eisteddfod Gold Medal for Architecture in 2014.



Dedicated to achieving high quality contemporary design solutions that realise client aspirations, our design approach is informed by the unique qualities of site, and the specific character of individuals: projects are underpinned by a rigorous and critical analysis of tectonic form and materiality, patterns of inhabitation, environmental consciousness and a celebration of the beauty inherent in the imperfections of nature.

The Loyn & Co team offer a diverse range of experience and skills including:

• Strong conceptual and architectural design

• Interior design

• Passive environmental design strategies

• Detailed design and construction

• Material specification

• Contract administration

• Project management and communication

• Integrating sustainable technologies