First Garden Design
Landscape Designers in Bicester
    • First Garden Design– It’s in the detail that we’re different.

    We design high quality bespoke designs to match a client's lifestyle. Our service is for clients from Leicestershire to London.  Our designs bring together the interior to exterior living. Whether it’s to invite one from the majestic living room to the outdoor dining area, or from the country style kitchen to the small courtyard to enjoy a good book on the bench seat, we do just that.

    Services
    Bespoke Garden Design
    Service areas
    Southern Midlands to London
    Address
    127 Lucerne Avenue
    OX26 3EN Bicester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1869240027 www.firstgardendesign.co.uk

    Reviews

    Alison Brown
    When I decided to remove the decking in my garden, I did not realise that I was about to embark on an exciting journey of total garden transformation. Once I had discovered that to end up with a design that fitted with the various levels in my garden and my vision for a relaxing space, I would have to bite the bullet and look for someone who would sensitively work with my ideas and guide me in the necessary safety in the level changes. Ken responded to my search and expertly guided me to rethinking my garden. I was very impressed with his approach and thoroughness in research of how I lived, my interests, how I would use the garden, times of using the garden and my choice of flowers and colour schemes. With this information Ken came up with a design that seamlessly divided the garden into three: patio by the back door, steps down to a path and grass area with pergola and flower bed, and at the bottom more steps down to the river terrace. Ken has an eye for what is important to design a garden that functions for his customer, and his attention to detail ensures a grand design. He has a sense of humour which showed in his comment about the number of steps needed in my garden, as he reassured me that any steps in the garden would have a tread wide enough for Ken’s attention to detail and understanding of the customer’s wishes gives the customer confidence in garden transformation.
    3 months ago
    Michael North
    We had our back garden completely transformed and all our visitors are impressed with the design. Ken is very polite, turns up on time and takes his time. He covers all the potential options and listens to your ideas and gives advice and shows what they will look like on perfectly drawn plans. I cannot fault him and so pleased with his work.
    11 months ago
    Louise Halliday
    We used Ken for a complete re design of our garden. We gave him our initial thoughts and he was able to come up a number of ideas which we have now incorporated into our design. The artwork produced really helped us visualise exactly what the garden was going to look like and his knowledge was second to none. Cannot recommend highly enough. Thank you Ken!!
    over 3 years ago
