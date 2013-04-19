Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Painter Of Distinction
Painters in Canvey Island
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • All types of painting
  • decorating and restoration undertaken.

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 5 Bedroom Home, Canvey Island, Essex, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    5 Bedroom Home, Canvey Island, Essex, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    5 Bedroom Home, Canvey Island, Essex, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    +8
    5 Bedroom Home, Canvey Island, Essex
    Rayleigh, Essex, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Rayleigh, Essex, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Rayleigh, Essex, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    +5
    Rayleigh, Essex
    Commercial Offices, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Commercial Offices, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Commercial Offices, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Commercial Offices
    Commercial Shopfitting, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Commercial Shopfitting, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Commercial Shopfitting, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    +4
    Commercial Shopfitting
    Specialist floor coatings, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Specialist floor coatings, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Specialist floor coatings, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    Specialist floor coatings
    High-end domestic, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    High-end domestic, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    High-end domestic, Painter Of Distinction Painter Of Distinction
    +2
    High-end domestic
    Show all 9 projects

    Mission:

    To provide first class finishes using both traditional & modern methods, at prices that are competitive with the current market.

    Company Overview:

    Professional Commercial, Industrial & Domestic decorators. Interiors, Exteriors & Fine Finishes.

    Serving Essex & London predominantly, but we cover the whole of the United Kingdom. 

    All of our painters and decorators are professional... be that qualified, or time served and provide the first class finish interior designers expect. We will work closely with architects, specifiers, quantity surveyors, manufacturers, through to project managers to ensure your expectations are met... every step of the way.

    When you choose Painters of Distinction, you can rest assured that your project will be delivered on time, on budget and that the resulting finish will be the very embodiment of your vision. 

    For more information or to discuss our rates and how they can be adapted to meet your project requirements, please contact us today to arrange a no obligation quote.

    Service areas
    All across the UK and Canvey Island
    Address
    22 Wilmslowe
    SS8 8HU Canvey Island
    United Kingdom
    +44-7545766605
      Add SEO element