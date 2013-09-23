Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Penley
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (12)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Single Wooden Garge, Regency Timber Buildings LTD Regency Timber Buildings LTD Scandinavian style garage/shed
    Single Wooden Garge
    Feather edge wooden garage, Regency Timber Buildings LTD Regency Timber Buildings LTD Colonial style garage/shed
    Feather edge wooden garage
    Double Garage, Regency Timber Buildings LTD Regency Timber Buildings LTD Classic style garage/shed
    Double Garage

    Regency timber buildings have been supplying high quality wooden garages a garden buildings to the trade and public for over 18 years.

    We offer  bespoke buildings to cater to the customers individual needs.

    At Regency we only make high quality buildings, we do not offer mass produced one size fits all low quality products.

    Much of our work comes from customer recommendation and repeat orders.

    Website

    Services
    manufacture of bespoke wooden garages and garden buildings
    Service areas
    Mainland Britain and Penley
    Address
    34
    LL13 0LQ Penley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1948830460 www.regencytimberbuildings.co.uk

    Reviews

    Tom C
    Had a building done recently with Regency and couldn't be happier with the final product. The attention to detail is second to none and the friendly and helpful staff made the whole process from start to finish 5*! I cant recommend Regency highly enough.
    5 months ago
    george Aza
    Good sheds but lacking in customer service..ie leaving customers out in the cold and forgetting about them. (And not apologising, which is basic customer service)
    6 months ago
    stuart jones
    Excellent timer buildings built to an outstanding level of quality, Built to last.
    6 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
      Add SEO element