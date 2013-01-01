Founded In 1991 By Darren & Jackie Plumridge.

Leaving School In 1984 straight Into Paving Brickwork & Stone Masonry. A friendly, family run business priding ourselves on professionalism, employing 8 full time long serving staff. From concept to completion - the full hard & soft landscaping package. We have carried out some very prestigious jobs including work on some of London’s famous landmarks. Our awards include accolades from Interlay Marshalls & Bretts ensuring commitment to quality. You can visit our own website via: www.dplumridge.co.uk