Border Sundials Ltd
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Abergavenny
    • Horizontal Sundials, Border Sundials Ltd Border Sundials Ltd GardenAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Horizontal Sundials
    +4
    Armillary Spheres

    At Border Sundials every sundial is handmade, engraved with your words and engineered to tell the time accurately wherever you are in the world. We create eye catching armillary spheres in brass and stainless steel, as well as horizontal dials of all sizes to mark your special occasions and for gifts that last a lifetime. We also create vertical sundials from enamel, brass, slate and almost any other material. If you want something extra large, or even completely different, we will also work to commission to realise your sundial vision.

    Service areas
    Abergavenny
    Address
    Chapel Farm
    NP7 9BW Abergavenny
    United Kingdom
    +44-1873840297 bordersundials.co.uk
