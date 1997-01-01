InterCom Group Ltd. has been created in 1997. Today we are a leading dealer of 27 different sauna brands in the world and have the biggest sauna online shop in Europe.

InterCom Group is offering a wide range of high-quality sauna and bath products and various services. During the time we have gained a long experience in the designing, building and maintaining the saunas all around the world. Due to active participation in exhibitions and different sauna events, Intercom Group keeps abreast of the latest developments. The contacts which we acquire at such events facilitate constant information exchange and successful staff training. This allows us to occupy a leading position on the market.

Thanks to our long-term cooperation with the most well-known European companies, such as EOS, Harvia, Tylo, Sawo, Narvi, Helo, Klafs, Kastor, Tatpar, Mondex, Aito, Sauna – Link, Abatec, Andres dekoor, Iki, Hukka, Nikkarien, Riffi, Pisla, Skamet, etc., we can offer our customers the products for saunas and banyas from the leading manufacturers.