Metro Wardrobes London
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews (2)
    Fitted Kitchens
    Fitted Wardrobes
    Walk in Wardrobes
    Sliding Door Wardrobes
    Fitted Bedrooms

    At Metro Wardrobes, we understand how important your home is - your castle, your haven and a place to be yourself, your home is special and should be as unique as you are. 

    Our bespoke fitted furniture ranges reflect this ethos 100%. Fully bespoke, every single bedrooms, kitchens, living room and closet is available in a wide range of colours and finishes and can be personalised with different accessories. 

    Made in London, all of our furniture and fittings use the highest quality materials, expert craftsmanship and cutting edge design in order to deliver the solution that your home deserves. Every order - whether it’s a made to measure fitted wardrobe or a full loft conversion - it is carried out by our talented, professional and respectful installers quickly, efficiently and, at a great price. 

    We provide fully bespoke fitted wardrobes, fitted bedroom furniture, sliding door or hinged door wardrobes, walk in wardrobes, loft conversions, home office furniture and the best storage space saving solutions in London.

    Whether you’re looking full home furnishings and interiors or just a simple and small scale update, our experts can help to find the best solution for you and your home , but most importantly at a price that you can afford!

    Services
    • Fitted wardrobes
    • fitted bedrooms
    • Bespoke furniture
    • Fitted Kitchens
    • Walk in Wardrobes
    • sliding door wardrobes
    • hinged door wardrobes
    • built in wardrobes
    • bespoke wardrobes
    • loft conversions
    • fitted bedroom furniture
    • fitted bedroom wardrobes
    • fitted furniture
    • fitted sliding wardrobes
    • home office furniture
    Service areas
    • Central London
    • Wembley
    • Watford
    • Slough
    • 40 mile radius of Wembley
    Address
    Unit 29, Hallmark Trading Estate, Fourth Way,
    HA9 0LB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034883347 www.metrowardrobes.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul Mulvey Paul Mulvey
    Very pleased with the fitted wardrobes, attention to detail superb and great communication skills. Highly recommend 
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Annie D&#39;souza Annie D'souza
    I found Capital online and asked for a quote for a fully fitted kitchen as I just extended.  I was really happy with the quote they gave and went ahead. They were not only able to supply and fit the kitchen units but were also able to supply and fit the work tops and flooring through their trusted partners.  They did such a wonderful job, I feel like I'm walking into a showroom everytime I enter my kitchen. I can't wait to have guests over :)  I really recommend them
    about 5 years ago
    Project date: February 2017
