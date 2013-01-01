Your browser is out-of-date.

Stiff + Trevillion Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (5)
    • Stiff+Trevillion is a London based architectural practice. We are well known for the high quality of our buildings and interiors. Each project is unique, responding to the location and the clients needs and aspirations, but common to all is an understanding of material volume and light.

    We work with leading developers as well as private clients and restaurateurs. Many of our projects have been recognised with industry awards and editorial coverage.

    Services
    architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    Architect of the Year Awards 2013 (office), Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2013, NLAward winners 2013
    Address
    16 Woodfield Road
    W9 2BE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089605550 wwww.stiffandtrevillion.com

