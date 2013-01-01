Stiff+Trevillion is a London based architectural practice. We are well known for the high quality of our buildings and interiors. Each project is unique, responding to the location and the clients needs and aspirations, but common to all is an understanding of material volume and light.
We work with leading developers as well as private clients and restaurateurs. Many of our projects have been recognised with industry awards and editorial coverage.
- Services
- architecture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- London
- Company awards
- Architect of the Year Awards 2013 (office), Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2013, NLAward winners 2013
- Address
-
16 Woodfield Road
W9 2BE London
United Kingdom
+44-2089605550 wwww.stiffandtrevillion.com