William Gaze Ltd
Home Builders in London
    Full House Refurbishment in Hackney, William Gaze Ltd Classic style kitchen
    Full House Refurbishment in Hackney, William Gaze Ltd William Gaze Ltd KitchenSinks & taps
    Full House Refurbishment in Hackney, William Gaze Ltd William Gaze Ltd Classic style kitchen
    Full House Refurbishment in Hackney

    We are a building, construction and management company that do things a little but differently. We pride ourselves on being polite, knowledgeable and reliable. We can help with every aspect of construction and property maintenance, from initial design and drawings, planning, and project management, to the actual construction and even help with regular and emergency maintenance.

    Services
    • refurbishments
    • Extensions
    • Lofts
    • Basements
    • kitchens
    • bathrooms
    • Home Tech
    • landscape design
    • interior design.
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    South West London
    Address
    Studio H1,1 Capital House, The Gas Works
    SW6 2AD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7881955224 www.williamgazeltd.com
