We are a building, construction and management company that do things a little but differently. We pride ourselves on being polite, knowledgeable and reliable. We can help with every aspect of construction and property maintenance, from initial design and drawings, planning, and project management, to the actual construction and even help with regular and emergency maintenance.
- Services
- refurbishments
- Extensions
- Lofts
- Basements
- kitchens
- bathrooms
- Home Tech
- landscape design
- interior design.
- Show all 9 services
- Service areas
- South West London
- Address
-
Studio H1,1 Capital House, The Gas Works
SW6 2AD London
United Kingdom
+44-7881955224 www.williamgazeltd.com