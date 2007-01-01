Lee Evans Partnership LLP is one of the leading architectural studios in the South East. As an award winning practice with extensive experience, we have a reputation for creating inspiring, functional and well considered buildings. Founded in 1974 by Frank Lee Evans in the heart of the historic city of Canterbury, our ethos has been derived from our passion for design, enthusiasm for building and a commitment to excellence.
- Services
- Architecture and Planning
- Service areas
- London and South East England
- Canterbury
- Company awards
- Best Small New Development for Lime Grove, LABC Awards 2015: The Portsmouth Society Design Awards 2013: Best Reuse for St Cuthbert’s Church Sussex Heritage Trust Awards 2013:Ecclesiastical building for Holy Trinity Church RTPI South East Planning Awards 2013:Best Planning for Natural & Built Heritage for St Mary the Virgin, Ashford Ashford Borough Council Building Design Awards 2012:Highly commended for Affordable Housing for Sunley Gardens GodmershamAshford Borough Council Building Design Awards 2012: Sustainability for St Mary the Virgin, AshfordAshford Borough Council Building Design Awards 2012: Peoples Choice for St Mary the Virgin Church Ashford ChurchyardGreen Apple Built Awards 2012: Environment Award for St Mary the Virgin Church Ashford ChurchyardRIBA South / South East Awards 2011: Conservation Award for East Clayton Farm, Bradbury CourtRTPI Planning Awards 2010: Joint Overall Winner Equality & Diversity for East Clayton Farm, Bradbury Court Green Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice 2010: Dulwich College Preparatory School, The AnnexeLABC South East Building Excellent Award 2010: Best Community Development Neville Childhood Epilepsy CentreAran District Conservation Area Advisory Committe 2010: Design Awards for St Margarets Chucrh AngmeringPinders Healthcare Design Awards 2010: Indpendent Living for East Clayton Farm, Bradbury CourtRIBA Downland Prize 2009 : Joint Winner Community St Margaret’s Church, AngmeringWest Sussex Council Design & Sustainability Awards 2009: Restoration St Margaret’s Church, AngmeringSussex Heritage Trust Awards 2009: St Margaret’s, AngmeringSussex Heritage Trust Awards 2009:Highly Commended for St Margarets Church, Arundel RoadThe Sustainable Housing Awards 2008: Woodbourne GardensGreen Apple Awards 2008: National Bronze Winner Award: Woodbourne GardensKent Design Awards 2007: Special Award Best Community Led Project: The Hope Street CentreKent Design Awards 2007: Runner Up Sustainable Design and Construction: Shorne Wood Country Park Visitor Centre
- Address
-
St John's Lane
CT1 2QQ Canterbury
United Kingdom
+44-1227784444 www.lee-evans.co.uk